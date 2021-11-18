Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.07-5.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.370 EPS.

MMS stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Maximus alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.