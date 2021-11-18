McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 333,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.