McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) to Issue GBX 2.90 Dividend

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MCKS opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. McKay Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £202.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61.

In related news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

