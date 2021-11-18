Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $123.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

