Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $965,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

