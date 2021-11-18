Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Issues Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE MCG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,150. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

