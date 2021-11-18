Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

