Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, an increase of 199.3% from the October 14th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 8,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $123,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

