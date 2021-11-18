Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.24

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $19.21 million and $76,364.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.91 or 0.07066584 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00083103 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075179 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,304,529 coins and its circulating supply is 79,304,431 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

