Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.