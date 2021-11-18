MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.