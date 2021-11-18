MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ladder Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.22 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.