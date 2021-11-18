MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

