MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

