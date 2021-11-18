MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after acquiring an additional 567,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

