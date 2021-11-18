MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.