MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 591.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 65.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,760 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

