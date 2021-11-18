MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,581 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.