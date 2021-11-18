MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

PPC opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

