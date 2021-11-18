MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nelnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Nelnet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

