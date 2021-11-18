MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth about $4,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Employers by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

