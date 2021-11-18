MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.