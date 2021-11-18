MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 252,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

