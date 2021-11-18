MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

