MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
