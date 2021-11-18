Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$71.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. NBF lifted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

TSE MRU traded down C$0.67 on Thursday, hitting C$63.95. 368,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

