Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 84,017.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

