Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 99,925.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iRobot were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

