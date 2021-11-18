Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $767,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 105,115.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brady were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

