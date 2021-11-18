Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 87,858.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

