Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 11,880 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Matson were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Matson by 53.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE MATX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,807 shares of company stock worth $3,803,898. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.