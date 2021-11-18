Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 97,441.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

