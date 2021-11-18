Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MXSG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
