Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MXSG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

