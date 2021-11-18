M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.73 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

