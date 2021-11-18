Michael Andrew Beck Sells 25,105 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of B opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

