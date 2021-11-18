Michael Zacharia Buys 1,500 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Zacharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Zacharia bought 1,440 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $24,940.80.

TRIN stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 562,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

