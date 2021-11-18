Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

MSFT stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

