Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

MSFT stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,284,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

