Millennium Management LLC Buys 624,282 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Golden Ocean Group worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.64%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

