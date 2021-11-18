Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

