Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Domo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 196,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.