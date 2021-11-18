Millennium Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

