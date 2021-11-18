Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,383 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.84% of Inhibrx worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth $964,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 117.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth $3,366,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

