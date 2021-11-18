Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $141,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

