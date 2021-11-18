Millennium Management LLC Sells 234,456 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pool by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pool by 43.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 217.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $573.00 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $581.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.11 and its 200 day moving average is $468.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

