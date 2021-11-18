Millennium Management LLC Sells 313,475 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Accolade worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Accolade by 835.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $18,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

