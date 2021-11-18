Millennium Management LLC Sells 313,475 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Accolade worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

ACCD opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

