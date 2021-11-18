Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 8.78% of Colicity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Colicity stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

