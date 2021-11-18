Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$11,642.80 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,479,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,244,906.67.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock remained flat at $C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.