Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$11,642.80 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,479,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,244,906.67.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock remained flat at $C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.