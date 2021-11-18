Mist (MIST) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $3.76 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

