Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

MTO stock opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.86.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.